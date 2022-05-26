BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses will replace the Orange Line train service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations in August, the MBTA announced in a statement Thursday.

According to the MBTA, work at the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility will force the swap of trains for buses between July 29 and August 28.

The MBTA says that while the disruption in service is unfortunate, it was an unavoidable cost of an upgrade to the Orange Line that the transit service now says is ahead of schedule.

Once the renovations are complete, Wellington will have a modernized facility to maintain the Orange Line trains and new tracks.

“Improvements made during the acceleration at Wellington Yard will drive this project closer to completion,” the MBTA said in the statement. “We know these kind of diversions can be frustrating, and I want to thank our Orange Line riders for their patience as we accomplish this important work on a much faster timeline.”

The shuttle service will come at no cost to riders.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)