Some Orange Line passengers are being diverted onto shuttle buses after MBTA officials say a train broke down at Malden Center Thursday afternoon.

The transportation authority said buses would replace service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations after first announcing the disabled train just after 3:20 p.m.

“Passengers at Oak Grove can take the Rt 131 and 137 buses to Malden Center and connect to Rt 97 buses at Wellington to get back on the Orange Line,” the MBTA posted on its Twitter account. “Inbound Passengers at Oak Grove and Malden Center can take Commuter Rail service to North Station.”

Officials have not yet said when train service might be expected to return.

