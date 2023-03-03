BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle bus will replace some trains on the Red Line this month, according to the MBTA.

The T says shuttle buses will run between the Harvard and JFK/UMass stations this weekends and the weekend of March 25-26.

Red Line trains traveling between Braintree and North Quincy after 9 p.m. from March 20-23 will also be replaced by shuttle buses.

These service changes will allow the MBTA to install a new signal system.

