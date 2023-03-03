BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle bus will replace some trains on the Red Line this month, according to the MBTA.

The T says shuttle buses will run between the Harvard and JFK/UMass stations this weekends and the weekend of March 25-26.

Red Line trains traveling between Braintree and North Quincy after 9 p.m. from March 20-23 will also be replaced by shuttle buses.

These service changes will allow the MBTA to install a new signal system.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox