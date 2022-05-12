BOSTON (WHDH) - Subway trains on part of the Blue Line will continue to be replaced by shuttle buses through at least early next week to allow crews to continue work on infrastructure updates in the Harbor Tunnel that will improve flood resilience and travel time, the MBTA announced Thursday.

Shuttle buses started replacing trains between Airport and Bowdoin stations on April 25. The disruption in service will now last through May 17 due to a construction tool cart that derailed earlier this week, according to transit officials.

In a statement, the MBTA said, “Due to the complicated area of track in the diversion area, a construction tool cart derailed near Airport station earlier this week. There were no injuries. The process to re-rail the tool cart earlier this week and make other repairs while continuing to finish scheduled work means additional time is needed to safely complete the project.

The shuttles will run all day, serve downtown stations in a one-way, outbound loop, drop off but not pick up riders at State station, and skip the Bowdoin station stop.

Riders who usually take the Blue Line from State or Bowdoin can transfer to the shuttles at Government Center. Express shuttles will not stop at Maverick.

The Silver Line 3 can be used as an alternative at Airport station for service to downtown Boston. Riders at Logan Airport should take the Silver Line 1 to South Station for service to downtown Boston.

The MBTA will also run special ferry service between Lewis Mall and Long Wharf North. Riders can show a CharlieCard or CharlieTicket to board.

Crews are working to replace 1,800 feet of track, inspect tunnel and drainage systems, seal leaks, and performing other preventive maintenance on the tunnel.

