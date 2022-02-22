WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA and Keolis officials said they are taking further safety steps at a Wilmington railroad crossing where a train killed a woman after signal gates did not come down on time.

Roberta Devine, 68, of Wilmington, was killed when her car was hit by a commuter rail train. Officials said the crossing gates did not come down on time and that human error was to blame.

MBTA officials said all signal operators have been retrained to make sure crossings are properly returned to service after tests.

