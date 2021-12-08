BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will be slashing service on 31 bus lines and paring back some Mattapan Trolley service later this month because it has fewer drivers than usual, officials said Tuesday.

The T is trying to hire hundreds of workers but is currently losing more employees then it’s hiring, officials said. The service reduction is slated to take effect on Sunday, Dec. 19.

“With employee attrition outpacing new hires, the T will implement schedule adjustments that reflect the level of services currently being delivered,” a spokesperson said in a press release.

And while the T will add a few trips on the Silver Line and 19 and 38 bus routes, it will cut trips on 31 routes across the Metro Boston area, including the 7 and 11 buses in South Boston and the 77 in Cambridge and Arlington.

The affected bus lines include the 23 and the 29 — which city officials just made fare-free to help underserved communities.

“It’s kind of going to affect people with their work schedules and personal lives as far as having to rely on public transportation,” said Catelyn Muse, who rides one of the impacted lines.

The T will also increase weekend late-night service on the Mattapan Trolley, but decrease service there during weekdays.

