BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time in decades, the entire MBTA system is running at full speed.

Today, service resumes on the Green Line following a two-week shutdown between Medford Tufts, Union Square, and Park Street ends.

This means the MBTA is slow zone free for the first time in 22 years.

