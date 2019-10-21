FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority started a year-long pilot program of weekday Commuter Rail service between Boston and Foxborough on Monday.

The Franklin and Fairmount lines will make daily stops at the Foxboro Station, located outside Gillette Stadium, beginning at 5:47 a.m.

The station provides more than 500 parking spaces for commuters, along with 24-hour onsite security.

