MBTA starts work consolidating 4 stations on Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA crews started work on Commonwealth Avenue Saturday to remove four Green Line stations on the B line and add two new ones in their place.

The T plans to eliminate the St. Paul and BU West stations, creating a new Amory Street station. It will also consolidate the Babcock and Pleasant Street stations into a new Babcock Street station.

Shuttle buses will replace train service during the construction.

