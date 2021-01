The MBTA has halted weekend service on seven Commuter Rail lines, starting this weekend.

The Fitchburg, Franklin, Greenbush, Haverhill, Kingston/Plymouth, Lowell and Needham lines no longer have weekend service.

The MTBTA said it was stopping the weekend service because of low ridership during the coronavirus pandemic.

