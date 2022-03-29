BOSTON (WHDH) - Subway service on downtown stretches of the Green and Orange Line could be offline for several days as crews work to inspect the tunnels that run below the site of Saturday’s deadly collapse of the Government Center parking garage, according to the MBTA.

Orange Line service is suspended between North Station and Back Bay, while Green Line service will not operate between North Station and Government Center. Both lines will still operate on either ends of the shutdowns.

Shuttle buses are running between North Station and Government Center. The 92, 93, and 111 buses are being diverted from Haymarket to North Station.

The garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed, claiming the life of 51-year-old Peter Monsini.

Officials said Monsini was operating an excavator when the structure collapsed. A Boston police report shows he died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: The Monsini Family

A statement was released on behalf of his family, which read:

“We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia. We want to thank the Boston Police, Fire and EMS and all responders who came to Peter’s aid. We also want to thank Operating Engineers Local 4 as well as our neighbors, friends and well-wishers near and far for the kind words we have received. As we begin to come to grips with our loss, we respectfully request privacy and peace at this time.”

Monsini’s excavator and at least 25 tons of debris fell nine stories from the garage and landed near the Haymarket MBTA stop, above subway tunnels. Engineers are examining the tunnels and other infrastructure to determine if they are sound, according to MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

“The collapse essentially happened directly over our tunnels,” Poftak told 7NEWS. “We will see what the tunnels look like when we get down there.”

Governor Charlie Baker added, “I do think that it will be important that this site be tread on lightly as people do the work of investigating what happened.”

Poftak said the suspension of service will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

