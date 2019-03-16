MBTA suspends Blue Line service in Orient Heights due to East Boston fire

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA suspended part of the Blue Line from Orient Heights to Wonderland as a result of a massive East Boston fire.

The move to suspend part of the route came at the request of Boston fire officials, who needed to access the tracks.

The route suspension is for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The MBTA is deploying a network of equipment to pump water out of the track bed and vehicle yard in the area of Orient Heights.

Once complete, MBTA forces will assess the extent of any damage to signal, power, and track infrastructure, and make a determination as to any repair needs and the length of time required to restore full service.

Shuttle buses are running for the impacted stations, but buses cannot access the Suffolk Downs stop due to road closures in the area.

MBTA officials have not yet given a timeline for when service will resume.

We wanted to let you know more about what’s happening on the #MBTA #BlueLine. But first, we want to thank @BostonFire for their efforts in fighting this fire. As you can see, the Orient Heights area has been impacted significantly. pic.twitter.com/HIhCT6aoFe — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2019

#MBTA #BlueLine: Update: Shuttle buses are replacing service in both directions between Airport and Wonderland due to fire department activity. Suffolk Downs is not being serviced outbound due to road closures. pic.twitter.com/kifBYidEcQ — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2019

