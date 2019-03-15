MBTA suspends Blue Line service due to East Boston fire

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA suspended part of the Blue Line from Orient Heights to Wonderland as a result of a massive East Boston fire that had fire crews battling the blaze for hours.

The move to suspend part of the route came at the request of Boston Fire officials, who needed to access the tracks in order to battle the fire.

The route suspension is for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Shuttle buses are running for the impacted stations, but buses cannot access the Suffolk Downs stop due to road closures in the area.

MBTA officials have not yet given a timeline for when service will resume.

