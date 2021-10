BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is suspending ferry service Tuesday and Wednesday due to an expected Nor’easter, officials said.

The Charlestown ferry and Hingham/Hull ferry will be suspended.

The Nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rains and gusts of up to 70 mph in parts of the state.

