BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday.

Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car.

The MBTA Twitter account said service was suspended between Blandford Street and Babcock Street, and then extended the shutdown to all stops between Kenmore and Packards Corner. Officials asked riders to use the 57 bus for service between the stops.

There was no word on any injuries.

The road is open to traffic, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Green Line B Branch: Service is suspended between Blandford St and Babcock St due to an accident near the BU Bridge. Please use the 57 as an alternative. — MBTA (@MBTA) November 23, 2022

