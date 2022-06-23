BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that service has been partially suspended on the Orange and Green Lines due to a structural issue at the Government Center Garage.

The MBTA announced that shuttle buses will replace trains between the Green Lines’ Government Center and Lechmere stations while the Orange Line was suspened in full between the North Station and Back bay locations.

The sudden closure caught thousands of evening commuters off guard. Crowds of people were left idling at the MBTA’s State Street station.

The @mbta’s usual good service. State Street suddenly “closed” while hundreds wait. pic.twitter.com/9tOYtuNJr1 — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) June 23, 2022

The Government Center Garage was previously under structural investigation after a partial collapse left one dead in March.

No other information was released and there no timeframe was given to when full service may resume.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)