BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that service has been partially suspended on the Orange and Green Lines due to a structural issue at the Government Center Garage.

The MBTA announced that shuttle buses will replace trains between the Green Lines’ Government Center and Lechmere stations while the Orange Line was suspended in full between the North Station and Back bay locations.

According to the developers of the Government Center Garage, a team of engineers surveying the MBTA tunnels beneath the garage discovered a column compromised from years of water damage. The developers said that the column damage is unrelated to the garage demolition.

The Government Center Garage was previously under structural investigation after a partial collapse left one dead in March.

The sudden closure caught thousands of evening commuters off guard. Crowds of people were left idling at the MBTA’s State Street station.

“I have no idea how I’m getting home,” one commuter told 7NEWS. “I’m pretty mad right now, I have to get home.”

“This service disruption as a result of HYM’s project is unacceptable and the MBTA will seek to hold HYM Construction accountable for all costs associated with this event,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “Riders’ safety is our top priority and unfortunately, as a result of this private party’s project, we must divert trains until the tunnels can be inspected and cleared by independent experts.”

According to the MBTA, rail service through the area will be closed until a team of structural engineers make emergency repairs and confirm that the subway can safely resume.

The city said that they will work closely with the MBTA, the garage owner, and construction crews to ensure everyone’s safety.

Police said that they have closed off streets in the area to cars and pedestrians and that traffic will likely be impacted.

The MBTA is encouraging anyone who can work from home to do so for the time being.

No timeframe was given to when full service may resume.

