MBTA suspends service on stretch of Blue Line after massive East Boston fire

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has suspended service on part of the Blue Line from Orient Heights to Wonderland as crews continue to clean up from a nine-alarm East Boston fire that triggered evacuations Friday night.

Now that the building has been demolished, MBTA officials will assess the extent of any damage to signal, power, and track infrastructure, and make a determination as to any repair needs and the length of time required to restore full service.

Shuttle buses are replacing service in both directions between Airport and Wonderland. Suffolk Downs is not being serviced outbound due to road closures.

Crews are working to demolish the building destroyed by fire. Once the building is down, we will again have access to the tracks adjacent to it and can continue evaluating any damage to the overhead wires and trackside infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/GmVKM8hPgB — MBTA (@MBTA) March 17, 2019

MBTA officials have not yet given a timeline for when service will resume.

We wanted to let you know more about what’s happening on the #MBTA #BlueLine. But first, we want to thank @BostonFire for their efforts in fighting this fire. As you can see, the Orient Heights area has been impacted significantly. pic.twitter.com/HIhCT6aoFe — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2019

#MBTA #BlueLine: Update: Shuttle buses are replacing service in both directions between Airport and Wonderland due to fire department activity. Suffolk Downs is not being serviced outbound due to road closures. pic.twitter.com/kifBYidEcQ — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2019

