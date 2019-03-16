MBTA suspends service on stretch of Blue Line after massive East Boston fire

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has suspended service on part of the Blue Line from Orient Heights to Wonderland as crews continue to clean up from a nine-alarm East Boston fire that triggered evacuations Friday night.
Now that the building has been demolished, MBTA officials will assess the extent of any damage to signal, power, and track infrastructure, and make a determination as to any repair needs and the length of time required to restore full service.
Shuttle buses are replacing service in both directions between Airport and Wonderland. Suffolk Downs is not being serviced outbound due to road closures.
MBTA officials have not yet given a timeline for when service will resume.
