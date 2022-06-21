BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA officials suspended a supervisor and are investigating after uncoupled cars from a Red Line train rolled through Braintree station last month, according to a spokesperson.

Workers tried to uncouple the last two cars from a Red Line Train at Braintree because of an air conditioning problem on May 30, officials said, but re-coupled them to the other four cars after having difficulties. They then sent the train into the yard, with the last two cars towing the other four cars, when the four cars detached and rolled backward, according to officials.

No one was injured by the runaway cars, officials said, and the cars did not derail or damage any property before coming to a stop on their own. Officials said they have placed a Red Line supervisor on administrative suspension while they investigate.

Officials said MBTA is retraining subway personnel on uncoupling procedures and uncoupling is only allowed in yards. The runaway train comes as the Federal Transit Administration is investigating the T after a series of injuries and one fatality after train issues.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)