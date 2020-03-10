MBTA temporarily halts Red Line service due to police activity at JFK/UMass station

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority temporarily halted Red Line service due to police activity at the JFK/ UMass train station Tuesday night.

Inbound and outbound service was halted for several minutes around 7:40 p.m. as police boarded a train stopped at the station, according to a series of posts on the MBTA’s Twitter page.

Passengers are now experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes as trains continue to stand-by.

There is no word on what is causing this delay.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

