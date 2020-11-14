MBTA temporarily suspends Green Line service between Arlington and Government Center due to tunnel damage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service between Government Center and Arlington MBTA stops has been temporarily suspended on Saturday, T officials said.

The MBTA is currently inspecting tunnel damage that was caused by utility work on Tremont Street earlier in the day, the T said.

Customers are being asked to use the Orange Line for alternative service.

