MBTA to add earlier and more frequent bus routes for health care workers during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is adding more bus service to help heath care workers get to their jobs during the coronavirus emergency.

Several bus routes will be added on Saturdays in the Longwood Medical area in Boston, the Steward Satellite Emergency Facility in Quincy and the Lawrence Memorial Hospital campus in Medford, MBTA officials said.

Routes with high ridership will also receive more frequent buses and buses will run earlier on those routes in an effort to increase social distancing, the T said.

The changes will take effect beginning on Monday, April 6.

