BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is expected to announce a plan Thursday to remove all existing speed restrictions that have been put in place amid an extensive restoration effort.

Agency officials are going to address the dozens of “slow-zones” across the system that have angered riders faced with longer commutes and delays.

MBTA Geberal Manager Phillip Eng and Chief Engineer Sam Zhou will present the Rapid Track Improvement Plan for the remainder of this year and 2024.

