MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is set to begin demolition on the dilapidated staircase at Milton station on Monday.

The stairs have been closed off for about 10 years. In October, Milton took legal action against the MBTA to get the stairs fixed, but the MBTA responded with plans to tear them down.

Local leaders claim tearing them down and not replacing them will create another safety hazard.

Shuttle buses will begin replacing trains between Mattapan and Ashmont on Monday at 9 p.m.

