BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will close the Orange Line from North Station to Ruggles this weekend to work on rails.

The T says says demolition work on the Government Center Garage poses a danger to the tunnel underneath, so they’re taking this opportunity to do some extra work on the line.

Although there will be some ambassadors at affected stations to help with navigating detours, riders are frustrated that they have to deal with another MBTA problem.

“It seems like they can’t really get their act together, honestly,” said Orange Line rider Patrick Donegan.

During this weekend’s closure, riders who want to travel between North Station and Ruggles will need to catch a shuttle bus from North Station to Government Center, hop on the Green Line to Copley, and then take another shuttle bus from Copley to Ruggles.

So far this month, Haymarket Station has been shut down twice because of demolition work at the Government Center Garage.

The T says its fast tracking work on rails between Back Bay and Ruggles to make service faster and more reliable. Riders hope that means an end to slow zones.

“It’s not even so much the closures, I mean that’s a big part of it, but I think just how infrequent the trains are,” Donegan added. “A lot of times you’re waiting 15 to 20 minutes for the next train.”

This is all happening while the T is without a general manager. Riders could learn more about Gov. Healey’s plans to fill the position when she attends her first board of directors meeting Thursday.

Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants Boston to have a seat on the board and blames years of mismanagement for the issues riders experience today.

“We didn’t fix the MBTA along the way by putting in the maintenance costs year after year and let our trains become decades older than their useful life,” Wu said. “We are now paying for it.”

The T says service disruptions on the Orange Line could continue into next moth.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)