BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA will conduct an emergency evacuation drill in Braintree Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

The exercise will simulate a train making contact with a vehicle and derailing on the track next to the main rail.

The MBTA says businesses in the area should expect increased activity.

