MBTA to discuss ways to improve public transportation after 6 derailments this year

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is meeting Monday to discuss ways to improve the public transportation system which has been plagued with problems.

The MBTA has experienced six train derailments so far in 2019, including one most recently on the Green Line at Riverside Station in Newton last Wednesday. A preliminary investigation suggested that operator error may have been to blame, an MBTA spokesperson said.

Back in June, another Green Line train went off the tracks as it headed from Kenmore Station to Fenway. Ten people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Along with discussing training programs to keep passengers safe, Management Control Board members are also expected to talk about the ongoing Red Line repairs stemming from a major derailment that destroyed the signal system at JFK/UMass Station in June.

MBTA officials announced last week that repairs won’t be completed until October.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)