BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is planning to electrify the Fairmount commuter rail line.

The board of directors approved a $54 million plan to buy battery electric trains for the route.

The goal is to provide faster, quieter, and more reliable service – with less air pollution.

The board hopes to start service by 2028.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)