BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will discuss the trouble with slow zones at a meeting on Friday.

The Board of Directors is deciding whether to release slow zone data and how to make it public.

Slow zones give the MBTA a chance to make track repairs. They are supposed to be temporary, but they often last longer than scheduled.

Right now, the T is searching for a new general manager.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced in November that he would be stepping down on Jan. 3. He has been temporarily replaced by MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville.

