BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is expected to give an update on the work that still has to be done as the city enters the final stretch with just five days left of the Orange Line shutdown.

The MBTA said crews have completed about 69% of the work on the Orange Line and there will be 60 new cars ready to go when service restarts Monday. More than half of all rail track replacement has been completed, according to the MBTA.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)