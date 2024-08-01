CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is set to gather developers and other stakeholders next week to discuss the future of the aging Alewife station complex in Cambridge.

The forum is scheduled to take place on Aug. 8 at 1 p.m., with both remote and in-person options. In an announcement previewing the event, the T said it plans to welcome interested developers and members of the public.

“By seeking a private sector partner to bring fresh ideas and expertise to this project through a joint development collaboration that combines public and private strengths, the MBTA aims to create a realistic and viable development plan that improves the transit experience and contributes to the area’s economic growth and sustainable development,” the T said.

Alewife opened in 1985, serving as the terminus of the then newly-built Red Line Northwest Extension. Nearly 40 years later, the T said the complex is “poised for a makeover.”

“This redevelopment isn’t just about updating infrastructure,” officials said. “It’s about creating a vibrant, user-friendly space that better serves commuters and the local community.”

The current Alewife facility includes the Alewife Red Line platform, a busway, other MBTA facilities, and a parking garage with more than 2,700 stations. Once the envisioned redevelopment work takes place, the T said “Riders can look forward to improved amenities, more accessible connections, and a more pleasant transit experience.”

MBTA General Manager Philip Eng is scheduled to speak at next week’s developers’ forum alongside Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang and other public officials. In their remarks, the T said, officials will provide an overview of the project and answer questions from attendees.

The T said representatives will also be available to schedule one-on-one meetings with developers “to discuss proprietary aspects of the project.”

The Alewife parking garage, in particular, has had its share of closures and structural concerns in recent years.

In 2018, the T temporarily closed the garage after a piece of concrete fell on a car. Crews started a series of pre-planned repairs shortly after the 2018 incident and ramped up work during the COVID-19 pandemic while MBTA ridership was low.

In February of last year, crews again temporarily closed part of the garage after authorities said a driver intentionally crashed his car into a barrier on the structure’s top floor. The crash caused a concrete slab to fall onto the glass roof of the Alewife station itself and injured a 14-year-old girl.

The MBTA’s current capital investment plan includes $20.5 million in programmed spending between the 2025 and 2029 fiscal years for more structural repairs within the Alewife garage.

The plan includes an additional $2.2 million for “conceptual planning activities to investigate scenarios for the future state of Alewife Station.” Planning activities will include a feasibility assessment about the prospect of demolishing the current garage.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)