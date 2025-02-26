BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is unveiling a new safety system coming soon to the green line.

Its purpose is to help T operators stay within the speed limits and keep their distance from other trains.

The new technology sounds an alarm if an operator goes above a zone’s speed limit.

“This is a system that is needed for us to ensure safety, to give our operators the opportunity to be more successful,” said Phillip Eng. “You can see the speed limit is set for 35, as the operator exceeds 35, you’ll hear the alert that will allow them now to let them know they’ve exceeded the speed limit and they need to slow down.”

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says different speed limits along a line won’t be an issue.

“The speed limits, as they change throughout the line, will be all programmed, so depending on where you are in the system, the operator will get an alert at different places at different speeds,” said Eng.

The system’s other feature is an alarm that goes off if one train comes within 500 feet of another train, and a second alarm sounds if it gets within 100 feet.

The new system, comes after several safety problems on the green line in recent months.

In October, a green line train carrying about 50 passengers derailed near Lechmere Station in Cambridge.

The NTSB says the train was going more than three times the speed limit at the time, and seven people were hurt in the incident.

Two green line trains collided in Somerville earlier this month and five people were taken to the hospital.

Eng hopes the new safety system will eliminate those types of issues.

“We’re really excited about it, our motor persons deserve this technology to give them these extra tools,” said Eng.

