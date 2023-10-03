Expanded MBTA ferry service has proven “so positive” in recent months that agency officials will keep a trio of routes running into the fall, officials announced Tuesday.

The Lynn ferry route connecting the Blossom Street Pier with Boston’s Long Wharf North will continue operating on weekdays until Oct. 31, while a weekday Winthrop ferry and an all-week East Boston ferry will remain operational until Nov. 30.

Officials originally planned to close the Lynn ferry, which just launched this summer with a $7 one-way fare, for the season after the upcoming holiday weekend.

Policymakers have been pushing the T to expand its ferry options, pitching the water routes as good options to connect residents in coastal communities north and south of Boston with the downtown hub without adding to the region’s crushing roadway traffic.

“This summer we were able to expand our water transportation network and the public response has been so positive that we have decided to now extend these ferry services into October and November,” MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said. “Safe and reliable multi modal transportation including water transportation is a priority. I’m proud that the MBTA team can continue to offer this to the public.”

The East Boston ferry runs on weekdays and on weekends between Lewis Mall Wharf in East Boston and the downtown Long Wharf. One-way fares are $2.40.

The Winthrop ferry only operates on weekdays between Winthrop Landing, Quincy and Boston’s Central Wharf (South) with one-way fares available for $6.50.

