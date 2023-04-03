BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will soon offer $7,500 sign-on bonuses for some positions as it continues hiring efforts, officials announced on Monday.

The T in a statement said the bonuses are part of an “aggressive hiring campaign,” expanding on a previous bonus program that offered a $4,500 bonus for new bus operator hires. Positions now eligible for bonuses include bus operators, track laborers and subway train operators, among other roles, according to the T.

Interested candidates can visit the MBTA’s careers page for more information.

The T said it is planning to participate in several upcoming area career fairs while also holding mobile recruitment events.

The author of a recent analysis from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation said the T faces a “stunning” labor shortage, saying the T could start its next fiscal year with staffing between 20 and 25 percent below levels required to maintain and operate its core system, the State House News Service reported.

T officials on Monday noted that Gov. Maura Healey’s office has requested $20 million through a supplemental budget bill this month to help recruitment and retention efforts.

Money, the T said, could be used for hiring and retention incentives, pay increases for bus drivers and “a robust marketing campaign.”

“As a tight labor market impacts staffing at transit agencies across the country, the MBTA has streamlined and fast-tracked its hiring process through digitization, improving hiring cycle times, and doubling the size of its HR Recruiting team,” officials said of efforts to date.

While still working to fill roles, the T said it has made “steady progress,” doubling hires in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year compared to the same period in the 2022 fiscal year.

The MBTA increased sign-on bonuses are scheduled to take effect on April 15.

