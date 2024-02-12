BOSTON (WHDH) - With heavy weather Tuesday expected to make travel on the roads a challenge, riders on the T and Commuter Rail are hoping they’ve got just the ticket to keep moving.

“Hopefully it will be pretty easy getting in and out,” said Commuter Rail rider Breigh Christopher. “Seems like this will be pretty helpful.”

Governor Healey took the T Monday morning, but she’s telling state workers who aren’t essential to stay home tomorrow.

“It is the case we’re going to see heavy wet snow,” Healey said. “It makes it harder for plows and teams to clear the snow. It’s going to be a long day tomorrow for a lot of people.”

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the T and Commuter Rail will be running full schedules.

“A lot of folks will be working through the night,” Eng said. “They’ve been planning well in advance of this event. Just remindful of other folks, even after the snowfall ends, there’s significant time that we need to make sure we clean everything up. We want to be mindful of that.”

The T will be running empty trains to help keep tracks clear and will be deploying generators to be ready for any power outages.

