BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will put over $800M in funding toward improving safety on public transit.

The MBTA says the money will be to repair and upgrade services, such as building new trains and making more stops wheelchair accessible.

The funding will come from a state tax on those who make over $1M a year.

President Donald Trump recently threatened to pull federal funding form the MBTA over safety concerns.

