BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced they will reopen ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston starting September 12.

The MBTA first offered service on this line this spring as a shuttle bus alternative when Blue Line service was suspended for tunnel maintenance. About 1,750 daily riders used the ferry at the time, prompting the state Legislature to fund the service again.

“Finally! It makes so much sense to use our coastline to our advantage,” said Senator Lydia Edwards. “We need to build and invest as much as possible in affordable waterfront transportation. This is just the beginning!”

Ferry service will operate every 30 minutes on weekdays between Lewis Warf in East Boston and Long Warf downtown, beginning at 7 a.m. from Lewis Warf.

The weekday ferry will make its final departure from Long Warf at 7:45 p.m.

Service on weekends will begin at 9 a.m. from Lewis Warf and will make its final departure from Long Ward around 8:45 p.m.

The MBTA will be releasing a full schedule for the service on mbta.com.

Ferry service will operate between September 12 and November 30 and will resume March 1, 2023.

Ferry fares will be $2.40, the same as MBTA subway fares, for the 10-minute trip.

Fares will be available for purchase via the mTicket app. Other fare options can be found on the mbta website.

