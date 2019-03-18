MBTA restores service to section of Blue Line impacted by East Boston fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - A stretch of the Blue Line that was shut down following a nine-alarm East Boston fire is back in service for the Monday morning commute.

Friday’s devastating blaze at the New England Casket Company Bennington Street prompted the closure of the Blue Line between Airport and Wonderland stations.

Crews worked through the weekend to drain the water that was used to extinguish the fire from the tracks.

Buses were implemented for commuters who use the Blue Line.

It took over 120 firefighters more than eight hours to douse the chemical-fueled fire.

Flames erupted just above the factory’s sprinkler system, which led to the collapse of all three buildings on the site.

The area was demolished on Sunday.

