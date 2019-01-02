MBTA to resume $10 all-weekend fare program on Commuter Rail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is bringing back its $10 all-weekend pilot fare program for the Commuter Rail this weekend.

Starting on Jan. 5, the special fare will be available from the first train on Saturday to the last train on Sunday. It may be used across all zones and all lines.

“Resuming this pilot allows our customers to continue taking advantage of Commuter Rail as a travel option on weekends, while we study the potential for making this program permanent,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release.

The fare will be available on the mTicket app, onboard trains, and at ticket windows at North, South, and Back Bay stations. It also will allow adults to travel with two children under 12 at no additional cost.

“The MBTA’s reduced weekend fare initiative gives passengers a convenient and affordable option to visit a number of great destinations across the greater Boston area,” Keolis General Manager and CEO David Scorey added.

First piloted during summer 2018, the promotional fares were launched with the goal of increasing Commuter Rail ridership and revenue on the weekends when trains have additional capacity, officials said.

During the six-month period that the fares were available, 180,000 tickets were sold.

