HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA will resume direct ferry service in May.

The new schedule beginning May 22 will have direct daily service from Charlestown and Hingham, and the Hingham-Hull ferry will resume at that time.

The MBTA had suspended those services due to low ridership during the pandemic.

