MBTA to show off new Red Line ‘mock-up’ car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new Red Line “mock-up” car will be on display this week at City Hall Plaza in Boston.

The MBTA is holding an event Tuesday that will give the public a sneak peek inside a model resembling the train cars that will soon hit the tracks.

A factory in Springfield is manufacturing more than 250 train cars, according to MassDOT Communications Director Jacquelyn Goddard.

The new cars are expected to debut in 2019.

Factory in #Springfield will manufacture 252 new @MBTA Red Line cars. Event Tuesday on Boston City Hall Plaza is being held to show public a model (a "mock-up) of the new cars. pic.twitter.com/FYhsvopIng — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 13, 2018

Sneak peek: @MBTA Red Line "mock-up" car has arrived. Entire Red Line fleet will be replaced w/new cars & engineers will evaluate "mock-up" as one step in the manufacturing process. pic.twitter.com/Qv9mxcxU8n — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 13, 2018

