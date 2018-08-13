MBTA to show off new Red Line ‘mock-up’ car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new Red Line “mock-up” car will be on display this week at City Hall Plaza in Boston.
The MBTA is holding an event Tuesday that will give the public a sneak peek inside a model resembling the train cars that will soon hit the tracks.
A factory in Springfield is manufacturing more than 250 train cars, according to MassDOT Communications Director Jacquelyn Goddard.
The new cars are expected to debut in 2019.
