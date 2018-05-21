MBTA to slash weekend Commuter Rail fares this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Monday a special summer weekend fare reduction on the Commuter Rail, valid for unlimited travel through all zones on Saturdays and Sundays.

Beginning Saturday, June 9 through Sept. 2, a fee of only $10 fare will be charged for all Commuter Rail zones from the first scheduled Saturday trip through the last scheduled Sunday trip. A typical round-trip sells for $15.

“We look forward to testing this pilot program as we work to determine if there is an untapped market for weekend commuter rail service,” said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez. “There is plenty of capacity on our weekend trains, and we’d be happy to fill those seats with families and others traveling in and out of Boston this summer.”

The special fare applies to customers age 12 and above. Paying adults can bring two children under 12 for free.

Weekend Commuter Rail service is not in high demand, officials said. The pilot program is designed to test the market and encourage people to try Commuter Rail service on weekends when ample seating is available, according to the MBTA.

“Weekend service typically has available seats on trains already scheduled to run, which can be filled to reduce traffic and drive down greenhouse gas emissions. With this special fare, our goal is to offer a price that is highly competitive with the cost of driving and parking, and we look forward to seeing the results of this pilot,” said David Scorey, General Manager and CEO of Keolis.

The $10 fare will be available on mTicket, onboard trains, and at ticket windows at North, South, and Back Bay Stations. It does not apply to CapeFlyer trains.

