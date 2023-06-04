BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is set to submit a plan to federal regulators on Monday detailing ways it plans to address worker safety issues.

They say a plan submitted by the MBTA earlier this month needs to be redone immediately because it includes fixes not scheduled to be complete until late this year, or next year. Federal officials say worker safety needs to be addressed within the next 60 days and longer-term actions can come later. If they can’t come up with a plan and comply with the federal requirements officials say they won’t allow workers onto the tracks.

In a separate letter, federal authorities approve of the T’s restructuring plan to focus on train safety issues but write, “FTA remains concerned about the staffing levels within the Safety Department.”

They say MBTA officials need to fast-track their efforts to staff it, and provide weekly updates to federal officials.

Riders are waiting to see what it means for them.

