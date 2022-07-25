BOSTON (WHDH) - No injuries or damage were reported after a two-car train set rolled out of a rail yard and onto the Red Line by Braintree Station, according to the MBTA.

Service was disrupted early Monday morning as crews responded to the incident just after 5:30 a.m., which reportedly happened as MBTA personnel were readying Red Line trains for the start of service.

In a statement, the MBTA said the train involved had “diminished braking capacity” and that a train operator was on board at the time of the rollaway.

The train was believed to have come to a stop some 800 feet north of Braintree Station.

The MBTA said a full investigation is underway.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

