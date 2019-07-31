MBTA trains may operate at reduced speeds due to heat wave

BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat wave in the Boston area could impact some MBTA trains on Wednesday as crews try to lower the risk of heat-related stress on the tracks.

The MBTA announced that some trains may operate at reduced speeds, which could result in slightly longer travel times.

Crews will be stationed around the system to perform inspections and provide assistance if needed.

On Tuesday, Amtrak shut down one of their tracks at Plains that interlocks in the Forest Hills area due to a stressed rail as a result of high heat, according to the MBTA.

The track will remain closed as repairs are made.

Due to extreme temperatures forecast for today & tomorrow, trains may travel slowly in some areas to reduce heat-related stress on the tracks. We have crews stationed around the system to perform inspections and provide additional assistance. Learn more: https://t.co/dBUIQQ24tm pic.twitter.com/aMV985FcV7 — MBTA (@MBTA) July 30, 2019

As a result of high heat, the Amtrak Heat Team identified a stressed rail on Track 3 at Plains Interlocking in the Forest Hills area. This track is owned by Amtrak. They have shut it down until repairs can be made — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 30, 2019

