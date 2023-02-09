A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault.

According to police, two “juvenile males” attacked an adult without provocation, allegedly punching and kicking the victim before fleeing the train.

Officers pursued and arrested one of the parties, a 15 year old who was taken into custody on assault and battery charges.

As of Thursday morning, the department said it was still seeking the second teenager.

Details on the condition of the victim were not released.

