Passengers help police nab Green Line indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 67-year-old Brighton man accused of indecently assaulting a woman on a Green Line trolley in Boston Wednesday night is now facing criminal charges, transit police said.

At about 10:40 p.m., transit police officers responding to a reported assault in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street met a woman who said a man had just indecently assaulted her on the train.

The woman told officers that a man, later identified as Louis Bernal, sat down next to her on the train and made inappropriate offers before assaulting her.

Bernal, who was still sitting on the trolley and was “being watched over by two fellow passengers,” was arrested and taken to TPD headquarters, transit police said.

Brighton man arrested by Transit Police for Indecent Assault on board an #MBTA Green Line trolley. https://t.co/zB4R3xKNZO pic.twitter.com/uUot0UUOqa — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 28, 2018

