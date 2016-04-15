MBTA transit police arrest two with warrants for fare evasion

MBTA Transit Police officer arrested two people on fare evasion who had warrants out for their arrest.

On April 14, transit officer saw a woman enter the gates at the Chinatown Station without paying.

Officers approached Shannon Smith, 39 of Jamaica Plain, and discovered there were active warrants for her arrest out of Salem District Court for shoplifting and trespassing.

Shortly thereafter, officers saw a man, later identified as Shaun Levesque, 34, help other passengers enter the paid area of the station without paying.

Officer approached Levesque and discovered there were active warrants for his arrest out of Lynn District Court for larceny over $250,000 and trespassing.

Levesque and Smith were transported to transit police headquarters for booking.

