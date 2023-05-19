BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are looking to identify two persons of interest after a reported theft of over $1,000 worth of tobacco products from a Commuter Rail vendor.

The MBTA Transit Police Department said the theft happened in the area of the North Station Commuter Rail terminal over the weekend.

Sharing several photos of the individuals on social media, the department said the subjects stole tobacco products from a vendor during a breaking and entering, with an image showing one of them hopping over a store counter with merchandise in hand.

Anyone with information on the theft or the persons of interest is asked contact TPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050.

