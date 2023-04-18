DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA transit police officer is recovering after being hit by a car in Dedham Tuesday.

Police said the officer was performing an escort for a funeral when a vehicle suddenly crashed into him.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene later showed a damaged police motorcycle lying on its side near where the crash took place.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

